MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,151,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $927.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,086.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,184.08.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

