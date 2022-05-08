Mdex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $134.96 million and $3.76 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,715,606.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,943,217 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.