MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,748,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

