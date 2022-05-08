Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

Massnet (MASS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

