Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,273 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

PSX stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

