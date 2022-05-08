Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $180,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

