Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $151,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

