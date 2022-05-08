Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $138.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

