Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.58 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

