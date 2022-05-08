Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

ATVI stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

