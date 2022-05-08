Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.90 EPS.
NASDAQ MRVI traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 4,719,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
