MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 3,991,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

