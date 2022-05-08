Maecenas Trading 32.3% Lower This Week (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $135,621.24 and approximately $25.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

