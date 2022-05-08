Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

