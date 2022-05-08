Macerich (MAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Macerich has set its FY22 guidance at $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.850-$2.050 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

