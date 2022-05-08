Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.48.

Lyft stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

