Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.23% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

LAZR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 6,837,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,947. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 151,199 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.