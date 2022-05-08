Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis.
LCID traded down 0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 18.15. 25,371,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708,362. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.48.
Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.
About Lucid Group (Get Rating)
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
