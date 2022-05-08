Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LCID traded down 0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 18.15. 25,371,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708,362. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.48.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.