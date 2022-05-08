Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LCID traded down 0.70 on Friday, reaching 18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,371,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.48. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after buying an additional 5,046,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1,265.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 949,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,591,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,903,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 436,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

