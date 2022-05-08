Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

