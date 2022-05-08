$LONDON Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, $LONDON has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $168,304.31 and $52.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,711,790.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00374738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00193022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00551937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,309.26 or 1.94822411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

