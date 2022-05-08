Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

LOGI traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 1,133,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

