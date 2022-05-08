Lition Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,363.70 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $52,363.70 and $26.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

