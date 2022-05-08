Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

