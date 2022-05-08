Liberum Capital Lowers boohoo group (LON:BOO) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.50).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 74.04 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £938.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.21).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

