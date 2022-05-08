Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,367 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises 24.1% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marqeta worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Marqeta stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 11,496,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,039. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.