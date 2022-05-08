Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $444.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

