Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 51,812 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,977 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

