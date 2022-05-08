Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 24,351 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $191.09 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.