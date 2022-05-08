Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 509.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 602,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

