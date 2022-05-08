Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cosan worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cosan by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Cosan by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

