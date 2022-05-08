Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

