Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

SWIM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Latham Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

