Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,565. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

