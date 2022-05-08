Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.35 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $97.81 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.