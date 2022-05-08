Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,964.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

