LABS Group Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,982.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $175,982.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00190246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00504375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,747.47 or 1.99900668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

