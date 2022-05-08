Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.