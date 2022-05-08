Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Get Koovs alerts:

Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.