Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.
Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)
Recommended Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.