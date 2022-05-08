Konomi Network Reaches One Day Volume of $25.67 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.92 or 1.00035247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.