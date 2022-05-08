Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.38

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00325690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00076434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,646,861 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

