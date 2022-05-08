KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.35. 967,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,938. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.63 and its 200-day moving average is $377.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

