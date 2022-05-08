Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 90,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.