Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.
NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 90,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
