KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 90,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

