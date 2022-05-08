Kennametal Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

KMT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

