Kava.io Market Capitalization Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00152893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00335533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.