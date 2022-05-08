Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00155013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00329287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

