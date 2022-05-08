Kattana (KTN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $70,742.00

Kattana (KTN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Kattana has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004765 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $70,742.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

