KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAR. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.