Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Acquires £1,801.80 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,250.84).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,240.35).

JUP stock opened at GBX 172.70 ($2.16) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £955.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JUP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.36).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.